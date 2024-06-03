Man impersonating as doctor held in Noakhali rape case

A man posing as a doctor was arrested last night in a case filed over raping a college student in Chatkhil upazila of Noakhali.

The arrestee is Nur Hossain Palash, 45.

The 18-year-old victim's mother filed a case with Chatkhil Police Station last night, said Muhammad Imdadul Haque, officer-in-charge (OC) of Chatkhil Police Station.

The accused was sent to the court of Noakhali Chief Judicial Magistrate this morning, our Noakhali correspondent reports.

The victim, a college student, reported the incident to the Chatkhil upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) yesterday afternoon. Then, UNO Ehsan Uddin directed her to file a complaint at the local police station and ordered the OC to take action in this regard.

Later police arrested Palash and Chatkhil Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Akib Osman sealed his chamber for various violations, including posing as a doctor and carrying out criminal activities.

According to the case, the incident took place on May 26 inside Palash's chamber in front of the Chatkhil Upazila Health Complex.

The victim was sent to Noakhali General Hospital for examination.