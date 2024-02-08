Man impersonating army official arrested in Ctg

Chattogram police arrested a man for impersonating an official of Bangladesh Army from Chattogram Court Building today.

Arrestee Harif Mia, 25, went to the court and introduced himself as a high-ranking army official. He said he wanted to visit an accused locked up there, reports our staff correspondent.

"Harif is a fraud. He was arrested by Bandar police in a similar case last year," said Deputy Commissioner (prosecution) AAM Humayun Kabir of Chattogram Metropolitan Police.

"Last night Harif first phoned court inspector Rafiq Ullah and introduced himself as a high-ranking army officer. He said a man would come to the court in the morning to visit his younger brother who will be produced before court in a case. He told Rafiq to make special arrangements for a meeting with the accused," the DC said.

When Harif came to the court, the inspector challenged him for his suspicious behaviour, said the DC. Later, a sub-inspector from the CMP's prosecution section identified Harif, saying he arrested Harif in Bandar area last year, he added.

Harif was handed over to Kotwali Police Station and a case was lodged in this connection, the DC said.