Fri Jun 14, 2024 12:48 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 14, 2024 12:53 AM

Man held for trying to snatch passenger's mobile phone inside metro

Fri Jun 14, 2024 12:48 AM Last update on: Fri Jun 14, 2024 12:53 AM
another suspect arrested in MP Azim murder

Tejgaon police today arrested one person at Karwan Bazar metro rail station in the capital while he was attempting to snatch a mobile phone of a passenger.

The arrestee is Farid Prakash, 26, said police.

Farid was caught in the act inside the metro rail, Mohammad Mohsin, officer-in-charge of Tejgaon Police Station, told The Daily Star.

According to the police, Farid, along with his accomplices, tried to snatch a passenger's mobile phone. Other passengers noticed it and detained him.

Later, he was handed over to the police.

