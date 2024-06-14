Man held for trying to snatch passenger's mobile phone inside metro

Tejgaon police today arrested one person at Karwan Bazar metro rail station in the capital while he was attempting to snatch a mobile phone of a passenger.

The arrestee is Farid Prakash, 26, said police.

Farid was caught in the act inside the metro rail, Mohammad Mohsin, officer-in-charge of Tejgaon Police Station, told The Daily Star.

According to the police, Farid, along with his accomplices, tried to snatch a passenger's mobile phone. Other passengers noticed it and detained him.

Later, he was handed over to the police.