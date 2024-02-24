Man held for torturing daughter-in-law in Ctg

Police today arrested a businessman in connection with a case filed by his daughter-in-law over attempted murder and torture in Chattogram.

The arrestee is Mortuza Siddique Chowdhury, 55, chairman of a transport company and one of the directors of a private bank, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent quoting police.

Farhana Yasmin filed the case against Mortuza, his wife Rahima Begum, 45, and son Abdul Ahad Mortuza, 29, early today.

Officer-in-Charge of Panchlaish Police Station Sontosh Kumar Chakma said, "After receiving the complaint, police arrested Mortuza from his house at Nasirabad Housing Society. He was produced before a court today in connection with the case."

According to the case statement, Farah and Abdul got married on February 13, 2020. However, Mortuza did not accept their marriage. A year later, the family gave consent and the couple held a reception.

A few months later in 2022, Abdul divorced her after being provoked by his parents and stopped communicating with her, said the case statement.

Unable to contact Abdul, Farah came to his Nasirabad house yesterday afternoon, it added.

The case statement said when she came in front of the house, three unidentified persons attacked her with an iron rod at the direction of Mortuza. They beat and left her on the street.

Later, pedestrians took her to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

The Daily Star could not get in touch with Mortuza's family members despite repeated attempts.