Man held for raping schoolgirl in Jashore

A man was arrested for raping a 14-year-old schoolgirl at Shankarpur village in Jashore's Jhikargacha upazila, police said.

Mizanur Rahman, 40, of Kumri village in the upazila, called the victim to his house for domestic work on Sunday. He then raped her at gunpoint and threatened not to tell anyone, police said quoting locals.

Upon returning home, the girl shared the incident with her parents, and an arbitration was arranged to resolve the issue the following day.

At the arbitration, Mizan was imposed a fine of Tk 30,000, reports our Benapole correspondent.

But the victim's family did not accept the decision and informed the police, who immediately reached the spot and stopped the arbitration.

A case was also filed with Jhikargacha Police Station that night, said Kamal Hossain Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of the station.

The victim was sent for a medical examination.