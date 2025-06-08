Man held for ‘raping’ 12-year-old Mro girl

Police have arrested a Mro man on allegations that he raped a 12-year-ol girl of his community in Kuhalong union of Bandarban's Sadar upazila.

The alleged incident occurred after the suspect, identified as Men Ya Mro, 40, took two girls out in search for crabs last night.

Locals said Men Ya Mro had been living temporarily in a makeshift hut near a betel leaf plantation of the girls' neighbourhood for the past three to four years.

The victim's mother told The Daily Star that Men Ya Mro took the girls from the neighbourhood to search for crabs in a stream. While searching, he convinced them to stay overnight in an abandoned Jhum (hill farming) hut, claiming they were too far from home. During the night, he allegedly raped the girl.

Early on Sunday morning, the girl returned home and told her mother about the assault. Villagers rushed the girl to a government hospital as she was bleeding.

The resident medical officer at the facility said the girl was admitted in a critical condition with severe blood loss. After an emergency blood transfusion, surgery revealed 90 percent lacerations in her anal and genital areas.

"Primarily, it appears to be a case of rape. Even if it wasn't, such extensive injuries to a child's sensitive organs are highly suspicious," the doctor said.

Md Masud Parvez, acting officer-in-charge of Bandarban Sadar Police Station, said they talked to the victim's mother with the help of local translators.

Police later raided the area and arrested the suspect from deep in the jungle.

A case was filed over the incident under the Women and Children Repression (Prevention) Act around 10:00pm.

The other girl the suspect took to the plantation was his niece.