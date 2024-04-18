Man held for rape in Rajshahi

Police yesterday arrested a man on charges of raping a girl in Rajshahi's Kashiadanga upazila.

The arrestee, Sree Polash alias Rambo, 35, is also accused in several other criminal cases, including for extorsion, said Emran Hossain, OC of Kashiadanga Police Station.

The case statement said Rambo and some others, on April 12, abducted the 18-year-old girl from near the Bornali intersection while she was walking back home.

She was released after four hours in a critical state and was rescued and taken to RMCH by a rickshaw-puller.

The victim's father later filed a case against Rambo and five to seven unnamed persons under Section-9(1) of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

Contacted, he said his daughter would often go for a walk by herself. "That night she didn't come back so we went out to look for her. Police then informed us from the hospital that she was there.

The victim told her father that the abductors took her to a room near Ullapara College and three people raped her there.

"We're interrogating the arrestee now to find the whereabouts of his accomplices," the OC said.