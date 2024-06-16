Crime & Justice
Sun Jun 16, 2024 08:38 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 16, 2024 08:51 PM

Crime & Justice

Man held on rape charges in Jashore

Police have arrested a person on charge of raping a fifth-grader in Jashore's Keshabpur upazila.

The arrestee, Liton Sheikh, 38, a rickshaw-van puller, was arrested from Sanyasgachha village in the upazila yesterday night in case filed by the victim's mother on Friday night with Keshabpur Police Station, reports our Benapole correspondent.

Liton allegedly raped the girl on Friday afternoon when she went to cut grass near a fish enclosure in the village. He escaped before locals arrived at the spot hearing the girl's screams.

"Liton was produced before a Jashore court this morning," said Debashish Roy, inspector (investigation) of the police station.

