Man held for plotting crimes ahead of Durga Puja

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) has arrested a man for plotting crimes ahead of the Durga Puja from the Ataikula area in Pabna Sadar upazila on Friday night.

The arrestee is Omor Faruk, 26, of Shakharipara village in Pabna Sadar upazila.

Acting commander of Rab-12 of Pabna camp Additional Superintendent of Police Khandaker Golam Mortaza said, based on a tip off, a team of Rab-12 conducted a raid in the Ataikula area last night and arrested the accused.

The arrestee was planning to commit crimes ahead of Durga puja, Rab said.

The arrestee was handed over to Ataikula Police Station, Rab said in a press release.