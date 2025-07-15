Crime & Justice
Star Online Report
Tue Jul 15, 2025 01:15 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 15, 2025 01:21 AM

Crime & Justice
Crime & Justice

Man held over Shyamoli robbery

Tue Jul 15, 2025 01:15 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 15, 2025 01:21 AM
Star Online Report
Tue Jul 15, 2025 01:15 AM Last update on: Tue Jul 15, 2025 01:21 AM
Photo: Screengrab

Police yesterday detained a suspect in connection with an armed robbery in which a man was mugged and stripped at machete-point in Dhaka's Shyamoli area.

The arrestee has been identified as Kabir Hossain, 32, while the victim is Shimion Tripura, 30.

Imaul Haque, officer-in-charge of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station, told The Daily Star that Kabir was taken into custody and a motorcycle used during the robbery was recovered from his possession.

"We are investigating whether Kabir was one of the three individuals involved in the mugging," the OC said.

On July 11, three muggers attacked Shimion on Road 2 in Shyamoli around 6:00am, snatched his valuables, and went so far as to strip him of his shirt.

The incident, captured on CCTV, has since gone viral on social media.

The footage showed a man walking with an umbrella when three individuals on a motorcycle approach him from behind. One got off the bike, while the other two blocked his path.

Two of the attackers, one shirtless and the others wearing helmets, brandished machetes and other sharp weapons. They forcibly took the victim's belongings, including cash, shirt, and shoes, before fleeing the scene on the motorcycle.

