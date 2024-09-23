Man held over rape of teen in Moulvibazar

A Moulvibazar court today sent a man to jail after police produced him before it on charges of raping a teenage girl in Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar.

On Sunday night locals caught Jamshed Mia, 38, of Lalpur village, and handed him over to the police, reports our Moulvibazar correspondent quoting police.

The victim filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, 2000 with Kulaura Police Station yesterday, said its Officer-in-Charge Golam Apchar.

The OC said after the filing of a case, Jamshed was produced before a court which sent him to jail yesterday.

He said Jamshed is married and has kids.