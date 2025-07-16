Man held over rape of 9-yr-old girl in Mohakhali

A man was arrested yesterday in connection with the rape of a nine-year-old girl in Dhaka's Mohakhali area on Monday night.

Banani police arrested Al Amin, 21, from the Mohakhali TV gate area around 7:50pm after examining CCTV footage, according to a DMP press release signed by Deputy Commissioner (media) Talebur Rahman.

Earlier, the victim's mother filed a case with Banani Police Station against an unidentified man.

The arrestee confessed to his involvement during the primary interrogation, it added.

Around 10:30pm on Monday, locals noticed the girl crying and bleeding near the National Institute of Cancer Research & Hospital and informed police, who took her to a hospital.

Quoting the survivor, OC Rasel Sarwar said a man forcibly took her to a secluded spot behind the hospital and raped her.

She was admitted to a hospital in the capital for examination, police said.

An official of the hospital said, "Several tests, including forensic examinations, were conducted today. Preliminary results suggest evidence of rape."