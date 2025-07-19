Man held over rape of 8-year-old in B'baria

Police arrested a man over the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Brahmanbaria's Nabinagar upazila today.

The accused, Sattar Mia, 35, was detained this afternoon during a raid conducted by police, confirmed Shahinur Islam, officer-in-charge of Nabinagar Police Station.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was admitted to a local hospital.

The child's mother filed a rape case with Nabinagar Police Station earlier today.

According to the case statement, the accused had gone out of her house to play and the neighbour lured her into his house and raped her.

After the victim went home crying, the family took her to hospital.

"The accused has been arrested and sent to the district court to record his statement," the OC said.