Police arrested a man in Ghoraghat, Dinajpur, on Thursday night on charges of raping a six-year-old girl.

The arrestee is Saju Mia, 25, from Loharband Uttarpara area.

Md Asaduzzaman Asad, officer-in-charge of Ghoraghat Police Station, said the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when the girl went to a nearby shop to buy some snacks.

On her way back home, Saju Mia allegedly raped her while brandishing a sharp weapon, said the OC.