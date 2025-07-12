Man held over machete attack on khatib inside Chandpur mosque

Victim shifted to Dhaka hospital; suspect sent to court

One person has been arrested over the machete attack on a khatib inside a mosque in Chandpur yesterday, which left the cleric seriously injured.

The victim, ANM Nurur Rahman, was attacked inside the Mollahbari Jame Mosque in Professor para area during Jummah prayers, said Md Bahar Mia, officer-in-charge of Chandpur Sadar Model Police Station.

The victim's elder son, Afnan Taki, filed an attempted murder case against one Billal Hossain with Chandpur Model Police Station this morning.

Nurur was transferred to Dhaka's Holy Family Hospital last night for advanced treatment. His younger son, Raihan Rahi, said his father's condition had shown slight improvement.

According to the OC, Billal reportedly angered by remarks made by the khatib during a sermon earlier. Yesterday, he launched a machete attack shortly after Jummah prayers.

At the time of the assault, only a few people were present inside the mosque. Billal attempted to flee but was restrained by locals, while the injured cleric was first rushed to Chandpur General Hospital.

Police were notified via the 999 emergency helpline and later arrived to rescue Billal from an enraged crowd before taking him into custody.

"We have received the complaint and he has been sent to court," the OC added.