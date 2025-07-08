Man held over abduction, rape in Moulvibazar

A man was arrested last night for allegedly abducting and raping a 17-year-old girl in Moulvibazar on June 30.

The arrestee is Akhter Ali, 28, of Kaisto village in Fenchuganj upazila in Sylhet, said police.

The victim filed a case against Akhter this afternoon with Kulaura Railway Police Station.

According to the case statement, the victim was returning home to Kamalganj in Moulvibazar, with her mother by train from Sylhet. By mistake, she got off the train at Kulaura Junction.

As she waited at Kulaura Railway Station for the next train, Akhter Ali, a private car driver, approached her promising her to take her home. The victim trusted him and got into his car. However, instead of taking her home, Akhter took her to a hotel in Sylhet and raped her.

He also took her phone and contacted one of her relatives and demanded Tk 20,000 in ransom.

Police conducted a drive and rescued the girl from the Kadamtali area in Sylhet last night and arrested Akhter.

Deepak Dewan, sub-inspector of Kulaura Railway Police Station, said Akhter confessed to the crime.

He was later taken to Moulvibazar court.

The victim was sent to a hospital for medical check-up.