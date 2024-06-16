Man held for killing wife

Rab has arrested a man on charges of killing his wife in Gazipur's Sreepur.

Abdul Samad, 50, was arrested by a Rab-1 team on Friday night from Dwaibari area of ​​Sreepur, said Rab-1 Assistant Director Mahfuzur Rahman yesterday.

He said Abdul hit Farida Yasmin, 42, on the back of her head with a bamboo during a dispute at home.

She was declared dead at Sreepur Upazila Health Complex.

Farida's father Abdul Gani filed a case accusing Abdul with Sreepur Police Station that night.

During primary interrogation, Samad confessed to the crime.

The Rab official said Abdul was handed over to Sreepur Police Station in Gazipur.