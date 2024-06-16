Crime & Justice
Star Report
Sun Jun 16, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 16, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Man held for killing wife

Star Report
Sun Jun 16, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Jun 16, 2024 12:00 AM

Rab has arrested a man on charges of killing his wife in Gazipur's Sreepur.

Abdul Samad, 50, was arrested by a Rab-1 team on Friday night from Dwaibari area of ​​Sreepur, said Rab-1 Assistant Director Mahfuzur Rahman yesterday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He said Abdul hit Farida Yasmin, 42, on the back of her head with a bamboo during a dispute at home.

She was declared dead at Sreepur Upazila Health Complex.

Farida's father Abdul Gani filed a case accusing Abdul with Sreepur Police Station that night.

During primary interrogation, Samad confessed to the crime.

The Rab official said Abdul was handed over to Sreepur Police Station in Gazipur.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপিতে বড় রদবদল, জ্যেষ্ঠ নেতারা ‘অন্ধকারে’

নাম প্রকাশে অনিচ্ছুক বিএনপির এক জ্যেষ্ঠ নেতা বলেন, তারেক রহমানের অনুগত তরুণ নেতাদের গুরুত্বপূর্ণ পদ দেওয়া হবে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঈদুল আজহার ত্যাগের চেতনায় দেশ-মানুষের কল্যাণে কাজ করার আহ্বান প্রধানমন্ত্রীর

২৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification