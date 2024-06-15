Man held for killing wife

Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a man on charges of killing his wife in Gazipur's Sreepur.

Abdul Samad, 50, was arrested by a Rab-1 team last night from Dwaibari area of ​​Sreepur, reports our Gazipur correspondent quoting Rab-1 Assistant Director Mahfuzur Rahman.

He said Abdul hit Farida Yasmin, 42, on the back of her head with a bamboo during a family dispute at home in Sreepur on June 13.

When she was taken to Sreepur Upazila Health Complex, the doctors pronounced her dead.

Farida's father Abdul Gani filed a case accusing Abdul with Sreepur Police Station that night.

During primary interrogation, Abdul Samad confessed to the crime.

The Rab official said Abdul was handed over to Sreepur Police Station in Gazipur.