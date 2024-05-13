Man held for killing brother-in-law in Moulvibazar

Police arrested a man early today for killing his brother-in-law on May 7 in Moulvibazar 's Juri upazila.

The arrestee is Junaid Mia, 27, of Kachurgul East village under Goalbari union of the upazila. He is a truck driver by profession, reports our Moulvibazar correspondent quoting police.

The deceased is Abu Taher, 20, a second-year graduate student of Kulaura Government College.

Investigating officer of the case, Sirajul Islam, sub-inspector of Juri Police Station, said Junaid tried to flee to India but failed. Law enforcers conducted drives and arrested him from Tukerbazar area of Sylhet in the early hours of Monday.

He was sent to Moulvibazar court today.

According to the case statement, Junaid used to torture his wife for dowry. She narrated the incidents to her relatives, which made him furious.

The victim's mother, Ziba Begum, said her son Abul Hossain, 27, and his cousin Abu Taher was going to their sister's house by motorcycle on May 7.

When they reached near the house, Junaid ran over the motorcycle with his truck, critically injuring them.

Abu Taher died that night while undergoing treatment at the Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital in Sylhet.

His mother filed a case with Juri Police Station against Junaid, said the SI.