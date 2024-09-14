Man held with gold worth over Tk 1.6cr

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh detained a smuggler along with 11 gold bars in Satkhira's at Bhomra Lakshidari border area on Thursday night.

The detainee is Zakir Hossain, 31, of Bhomra union.

Acting on tip-off, a team of BGB-33 conducted a drive and arrested Zakir while he was trying to smuggle the gold into India, said Captain Ashraful Haque.

He said the gold bars were found wrapped in a towel around Zakir's waist. They weigh around 1.5 kg. The estimated market value of this gold is Tk 1,60,70,528. A case was filed with Satkhira Sadar Police Station.