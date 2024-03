The NSI yesterday detained a passenger with 451 grams of gold, including 235 grams of gold powder, at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.

The detainee, Mohammed Nezam Uddin, had landed in the port city from the UAE at 6:40am, airport sources said.

They added Nezam brought the powdered gold wrapped in tape. He also brought 100 grams of gold ornament and a gold bar weighing 116.5 grams.