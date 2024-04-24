Man held with gold bars worth k 1.90 crore at Joypurhat border

A man was arrested and gold bars worth Tk 1.90 crore were seized from a border area of Joypurhat's Panchbibi upazila today.

The arrestee is Minhazul Islam, 34, of Paschim Uchna village of the upazila, reports our Dinajpur correspondent quoting BGB.

Lt Col Tanzilur Rahman Bhuiyan, commanding officer of Joypurhat-20 BGB Battalion, said acting on a tip-off, a BGB team raided Uchna border area in Panchbibi upazila of Joypurhat at around 12:30pm and arrested the man with 16 gold bars weighing around 1.650kg.

BGB officials suspected that the bars were gathered there to smuggle to India.

The market price of the seized gold bars is around Tk 1.90 crore, he said.

The man was handed over to police after filing a case with Panchbibi Police Station, said BGB officials.