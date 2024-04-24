Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Wed Apr 24, 2024 08:25 PM
Last update on: Wed Apr 24, 2024 08:29 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Man held with gold bars worth k 1.90 crore at Joypurhat border

Star Digital Report
Wed Apr 24, 2024 08:25 PM Last update on: Wed Apr 24, 2024 08:29 PM
Representational image

A man was arrested and gold bars worth Tk 1.90 crore were seized from a border area of Joypurhat's Panchbibi upazila today.

The arrestee is Minhazul Islam, 34, of Paschim Uchna village of the upazila, reports our Dinajpur correspondent quoting BGB.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Lt Col Tanzilur Rahman Bhuiyan, commanding officer of Joypurhat-20 BGB Battalion, said acting on a tip-off, a BGB team raided Uchna border area in Panchbibi upazila of Joypurhat at around 12:30pm and arrested the man with 16 gold bars weighing around 1.650kg.

BGB officials suspected that the bars were gathered there to smuggle to India.

The market price of the seized gold bars is around Tk 1.90 crore, he said.

The man was handed over to police after filing a case with Panchbibi Police Station, said BGB officials.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ফ্লোর প্রাইস, বাংলাদেশের শেয়ারবাজার, ঢাকা স্টক এক্সচেঞ্জ, চট্টগ্রাম স্টক এক্সচেঞ্জ, বাংলাদেশ সিকিউরিটিজ অ্যান্ড এক্সচেঞ্জ কমিশন, বিএসইসি, শেয়ার ব্যবসা,
|শেয়ারবাজার

শেয়ারের দাম এক দিনে ৩ শতাংশের বেশি কমবে না

তবে, ঊর্ধ্বসীমা অর্থাৎ কোনো শেয়ারের দাম বাড়ার সীমা ১০ শতাংশ অপরিবর্তিত রাখা হয়েছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

সাজেকে ট্রাক খাদে পড়ে নিহত ৬, আহত ১১

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification