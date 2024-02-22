Man held with firearms in Narayanganj

Police have arrested a man and recovered two locally made pistols and some equipment used for manufacturing firearms from a flat in Narayanganj city yesterday.

A team of Detective Branch (DB) of police made the arrest and recovery, said Chailau Marma, additional superintendent of police (Crime).

The police official said the arrestee, Karim Mia, 50, was living with his sister's family at Paikpara of Narayanganj city.

He used a room of his sister's rented house to make firearms with local technics, said the DB official.

Police also recovered a shooter gun, a few rounds of bullet.

Karim has selected customers for selling the firearms he produced, he added.

Police are trying to identify the buyers.

The process to file a case in this regard is underway, said Sahadat Hossain, officer In-charge of Sadar Model Police Station.