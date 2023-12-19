Crime & Justice
Bss, Rajshahi
Tue Dec 19, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Dec 19, 2023 12:00 AM

Crime & Justice

Man held with firearm in Rajshahi

Bss, Rajshahi
Tue Dec 19, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Dec 19, 2023 12:00 AM

Rab detained an alleged firearm trader along with a foreign-made pistol in his possession in Rajshahi city early yesterday.

Arif Islam, 32, of Yousufpur Kandipara village under this district's Charghat upazila, was detained for his long-term involvement in the trading of firearms and drugs.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the Chalk Kapasia area under Katakhali Police Station Station around 1:30am and apprehended him.

The team recovered a foreign-made pistol, two rounds of bullets and a magazine from his possession.

A case was filed with the police station concerned in this connection, and the detainee, along with the seized item, was handed over to the police, Rab sources said.

