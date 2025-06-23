Man held with eight gold bars at Chuadanga border

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a man when he was attempting to cross into India with eight gold bars concealed on his bicycle through Gayeshpur border in Jibannagar upazila of Chuadanga district last night.

The arrestee, identified as 35-year-old Momin Uddin of Gyespur village, was apprehended near the Pichmor area of Islampur.

Major Munshi Imdadur Rahman, assistant director of BGB-58 Battalion, said a patrol team from Gayeshpur Border Outpost (BOP), led by Havildar Shishir, intercepted the man riding a bicycle near the border approximately 12:30am following a tip-off.

Upon searching him, they recovered eight gold bars and a small piece of gold.

The total weight of the seized gold is 1.166 kilograms, with an estimated market value of Tk 1.63 crore, BGB officials said.

A case has been filed with Jibannagar Police Station.

The confiscated gold has been handed over to the Chuadanga Treasury Office.