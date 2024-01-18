Crime & Justice
Man held with crystal meth worth Tk 10cr

Rab yesterday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler with two kilogrammes of crystal meth during a raid in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf .

The seized crystal meth is worth around Tk 10 crore, said Additional Superintendent of Police Md Abu Salam Chowdhury, senior assistant director (Law and Media) Rab-15.

The arrestee is Kharul Boshor, 32, of Jadimura area under Hnila union of the upazila. 

Kharul tried to flee when a Rab team challenged him at Jadimora Bazar in the area around 10:00am, said ASP Salam.

He admitted that the crystal meth was smuggled from the neighbouring Myanmar, said the police official.

