Man held for attacking temple, vandalising idol in Lalmonirhat

A man has been arrested following an attack on the Sree Sree Sarbajanin Bholar Dighi Sannyasi Dham temple in Sarpukur union of Lalmonirhat's Aditmari upazila.

The incident occurred around 2:00am today, when miscreants tried to vandalise a Shiva idol.

The arrested, identified as 38-year-old Riazul Islam, is the son of Mabud Ullah of Sabdal village in the same union. He was detained by locals and handed over to the police this morning, said Officer-in-Charge of Aditmari Police Station, Mahmud Un Nabi.

According to Dharanikanta Barman, president of the temple management committee, a group of 4-5 individuals attacked the temple and began damaging the Shiva idol. However, the idol, made of stone, resisted significant damage.

The attackers did manage to disfigure parts of the idol, including its eyes, head, and hands, using iron rods and sharp weapons, he said, adding that they also damaged the iron grill door of the temple.

Local resident Mobarak Ali, whose house is near the temple, alerted the Hindu community after hearing noises inside the temple. Upon his call, the villagers chased the miscreants away, detaining one while the others escaped.

OC Mahmud Un Nabi confirmed that a case has been filed regarding the incident. He said that police are actively working to catch the remaining suspects and are investigating based on the information provided by the arrested individual.