Man held with 60,000 yaba pills in N’ganj

Police arrested a man with 60,000 yaba pills in Sonargaon upazila, Narayanganj today.

The arrestee -- Md Ishaq, 24, son of Md Kamal – is from Teknaf in Cox's Bazar, said police.

Sheikh Billal Hossain, additional superintendent of police in Narayanganj, said on a tip-off they stopped an ambulance on Dhaka-Chattogram highway at Meghna Toll Plaza around 3:00pm, reports our Naraynganj correspondent.

The contraband tablets were found hidden into an oxygen cylinder in the vehicle, he said.

Another person managed to flee during the drive, said the police official. "The arrestee was driving the ambulance."

Filing of a case was underway, the police official added.