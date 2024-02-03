Man held with 3.49kg gold at Dhaka airport

Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) detained a man along with 3.498kgs of gold from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport last night.

The detainee was identified as M Masud Imam.

Farhana Begum, assistant director of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate, said a flight of Emirates Airlines landed at the airport from Dubai around 10:46pm.

Tipped off, a team of CIID challenged Imam and seized 28 gold bars and gold coins worth Tk 3.14 crore from his two money bags.