UNB, Dhaka
Sat Feb 3, 2024 03:18 PM
Last update on: Sat Feb 3, 2024 03:21 PM

Man held with 3.49kg gold at Dhaka airport

Photo: UNB

Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) detained a man along with 3.498kgs of gold from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport last night.

The detainee was identified as M Masud Imam.

Farhana Begum, assistant director of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate, said a flight of Emirates Airlines landed at the airport from Dubai around 10:46pm.

Tipped off, a team of CIID challenged Imam and seized 28 gold bars and gold coins worth Tk 3.14 crore from his two money bags.

