Man held with 1kg crystal meth in Dhaka

Police claimed to have arrested a musician with one kilogramme of crystal meth, known as "ice", in the capital's Rampura area.

The arrestee is -- Enamul Kabir Rebel, 47, a member of the rock band "Uccharon", which was formed by legendary singer Azam Khan.

He was placed on a two-day remand yesterday.

Talking to journalists, Rashedul Islam, additional deputy commissioner (Khilgaon Zone) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said Rampura police conducted a raid in Malibagh's Chowdhury Para area on Friday and arrested Enamul where he went to sell "ice".

"He put 'ice' into the bag of cat food and moved around," he said. The contraband is worth Tk 1 crore, he added.

Rashedul said Rebel is an accomplice of drug dealer Liton alias Litu Bhaijan. Rebel provided the address of Liton in the Badda area where police conducted a raid and seized some of the products.

But Liton and his accomplice Majharul Islam Amit fled the spot.

Soon after Rebel's arrest, a case was filed accusing three people under the Narcotics Control Act 2018.