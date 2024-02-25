Crime & Justice
UNB, Cumilla
Sun Feb 25, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Feb 25, 2024 12:34 AM

Man hacked to death by unknown criminals

A 38-year-old man was hacked to death by unidentified criminals at the Neura area in Cumilla city early yesterday.

Local people spotted the body of Shah Alam, of Chartha Thira in the area and informed police.

The body bore several injury marks on the head and neck, said Alamgir Bhuiya, officer-in-charge of Sadar Dakkhin Model Police Station.

It was sent to Cumilla Medical College and Hospital morgue for autopsy,

The police said the motive behind the killing could not be known immediately.

