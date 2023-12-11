Man hacked to death by neighbour in Jamalpur
A man was hacked to death by his neighbour in Jamalpur's Islampur upazila today.
The deceased was identified as Ismail Hossain, 45, of Chargwalini union of the upazila, reports our Jamalpur correspondent quoting police.
Lone accused, Mostafa Sheikh of the same union, was arrested in this regard, said Rafiqul Islam, in-charge of Degree Char police outpost.
Quoting locals, he said an altercation broke out between Mostafa and Ismail, who are neighbours, around 2:00pm. At one stage, Mostafa attacked Ismail with sharp weapons, leaving him dead on the spot.
The filing of a murder case is underway, he said.
