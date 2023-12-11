Man hacked to death by neighbour in Jamalpur

A man was hacked to death by his neighbour in Jamalpur's Islampur upazila today.

The deceased was identified as Ismail Hossain, 45, of ​​Chargwalini union of the upazila, reports our Jamalpur correspondent quoting police.

Lone accused, Mostafa Sheikh of the same union, was arrested in this regard, said Rafiqul Islam, in-charge of Degree Char police outpost.

Quoting locals, he said an altercation broke out between Mostafa and Ismail, who are neighbours, around 2:00pm. At one stage, Mostafa attacked Ismail with sharp weapons, leaving him dead on the spot.

The filing of a murder case is underway, he said.