Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Mon Dec 11, 2023 08:29 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 11, 2023 08:46 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Man hacked to death by neighbour in Jamalpur

Star Digital Report
Mon Dec 11, 2023 08:29 PM Last update on: Mon Dec 11, 2023 08:46 PM

A man was hacked to death by his neighbour in Jamalpur's Islampur upazila today.

The deceased was identified as Ismail Hossain, 45, of ​​Chargwalini union of the upazila, reports our Jamalpur correspondent quoting police.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Lone accused, Mostafa Sheikh of the same union, was arrested in this regard, said Rafiqul Islam, in-charge of Degree Char police outpost.

Quoting locals, he said an altercation broke out between Mostafa and Ismail, who are neighbours, around 2:00pm. At one stage, Mostafa attacked Ismail with sharp weapons, leaving him dead on the spot.

The filing of a murder case is underway, he said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
election commission
|নির্বাচন

জাতীয় নির্বাচনে ১৩ দিনের জন্য সশস্ত্র বাহিনী মোতায়েনের পরিকল্পনা ইসির

আগামী ৭ জানুয়ারি দ্বাদশ জাতীয় নির্বাচন অনুষ্ঠিত হবে।

৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

পেঁয়াজের ৭ ডিসেম্বরের দামকে ভিত্তিমূল্য ধরে ডিসিদের ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালত পরিচালনার নির্দেশ

৩২ মিনিট আগে
push notification