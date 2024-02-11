Man hacked to death in Narayanganj

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death and another injured in the Chashara Balur Math area of Narayanganj on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Al Amin alias Daniel, 28, of Fatullah, and the injured was Shuvo, 24.

Daniel was involved in an autorickshaw garage business, and Shuvo is a machine operator in a factory, said Taslim Ahmed, inspector (investigation) of Fatullah Model Police Station, reports UNB.

Police and witnesses said some miscreants attacked and stabbed the two and took them away in an autorickshaw. After that, they hacked them again in front of Shuvo's house, in Masdair area.

Locals took the injured to Narayanganj General Hospital, where doctors declared Daniel dead. Shuvo was sent to DMCH.

Relatives claimed that the murder was preplanned and over previous enmity.

"We are looking into the incident, added the inspector.