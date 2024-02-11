Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, N’ganj
Sun Feb 11, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Feb 11, 2024 03:12 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Man hacked to death in Narayanganj

Our Correspondent, N’ganj
Sun Feb 11, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Feb 11, 2024 03:12 AM

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death and another injured in the Chashara Balur Math area of Narayanganj on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Al Amin alias Daniel, 28, of Fatullah, and the injured was Shuvo, 24.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Daniel was involved in an autorickshaw garage business, and Shuvo is a machine operator in a factory, said Taslim Ahmed, inspector (investigation) of Fatullah Model Police Station, reports UNB.

Police and witnesses said some miscreants attacked and stabbed the two and took them away in an autorickshaw. After that, they hacked them again in front of Shuvo's house, in Masdair area.

Locals took the injured to Narayanganj General Hospital, where doctors declared Daniel dead. Shuvo was sent to DMCH.

Relatives claimed that the murder was preplanned and over previous enmity.

"We are looking into the incident, added the inspector.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

রূপগঞ্জে ‘জমি দখল নিয়ে’ দুপক্ষের সংঘর্ষে গুলিবিদ্ধ অন্তত ১০

সংঘর্ষে উভয়পক্ষই আগ্নেয়াস্ত্র ব্যবহার করে...

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ব্যাংক ও ব্যাংকিং খাতের তথ্য জনসাধারণের জন্য উন্মুক্ত করুন: অধ্যাপক ওয়াহিদউদ্দিন মাহমুদ

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification