Man hacked to death in Khulna

A human hauler driver was hacked to death in Khulna's Digholia upazila early today.

The deceased was identified as Al Amin Sikder, 33, from Nandanpratap village of Barakpur Union, said Officer-in-Charge of Digholia Police Station HM Shahin.

Quoting the deceased's wife, the OC told The Daily Star Alamin was murdered by his wife's ex-husband, Md Asadul, around 5:30am in Nandanpratap village.

Asadul, who is from Jhenaidah, fled the scene after the murder, the OC said quoting the wife.

He had previously lived in the area, but his wife divorced him and later married Al Amin, a local resident.

"It is thought that the murder was motivated by jealousy and rage over the fact that his ex-wife wed Al Amin. We have already visited the scene and are collecting necessary evidence and information," the OC said.

A drive is underway to arrest the suspect, the OC said, adding that no case has been filed in this regard.