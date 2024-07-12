Man hacked to death in Kadamtali

A man was hacked to death in Dhaka's Kadamtali area last night.

Deceased Mahbub Alam, 52, used to supply water and soft drink bottles to different shops.

The incident took place around 10:30pm near a mosque at Paterbagh in Kadamtali area.

The deceased's brother Md Rafiqul Alam said their house is in Dakshin Dania area of Kadamtali.

Quoting locals, he also said, "Mahbub was walking past the mosque, unknown assailants attacked him with sharp weapons, leaving him severely injured. He was rushed to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the doctor declared him dead."

Kazi Abu Kalam, officer-in-charge of Kadamtali Police Station, confirmed the incident.

The police are working on the matter and trying to collect more details from his family, he said.

The body was kept at the DMCH's morgue for autopsy.