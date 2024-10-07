Man hacked to death in Jatrabari

A man was hacked to death in the capital's Jatrabari area last night.

The deceased has been identified as Jahangir Hossain, 47.

The incident took place around 10:30pm in front of his house in Mirhajirbagh area.

Mohammad Rubel, the nephew of the deceased, said Jahangir lived with his wife and daughter. He was unemployed but affiliated with the Awami League.

Rubel said last night when Jahangir was returning home, three to four masked men on motorcycles hacked him in front of the house before fleeing the scene.

His relatives took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared him dead at 11:45pm, said Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of the DMCH Police Outpost.

The body was sent to the DMC morgue for autopsy.