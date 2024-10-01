Man hacked to death in Jatrabari
A man was hacked to death in the capital's Jatrabari area last night.
The deceased is Russell Sikder, 25, of Shiloi village in Munshiganj Sadar upazila, said police.
Russell, a grocer by profession, lived with his wife and daughter in the Kutubkhali Rasulpur area.
The incident took place in front of his house around 8:00pm, said Russel's brother-in-law Md Ripon. He said four people hacked Russell over a business-related conflict.
Relatives first took him to Anabil Hospital from where he was referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
The duty doctors at DMCH declared him dead around 10:00pm.
DMCH police outpost in-charge Inspector Md Faruk said a man was brought from Jatrabari to the hospital in a bloody state and the doctors declared him dead.
The body has been kept in the morgue for autopsy, he added.
