Man hacked to death in Jatrabari

A man was hacked to death in the capital's Jatrabari area last night.

The deceased is Russell Sikder, 25, of Shiloi village in Munshiganj Sadar upazila, said police.

Russell, a grocer by profession, lived with his wife and daughter in the Kutubkhali Rasulpur area.

The incident took place in front of his house around 8:00pm, said Russel's brother-in-law Md Ripon. He said four people hacked Russell over a business-related conflict.

Relatives first took him to Anabil Hospital from where he was referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The duty doctors at DMCH declared him dead around 10:00pm.

DMCH police outpost in-charge Inspector Md Faruk said a man was brought from Jatrabari to the hospital in a bloody state and the doctors declared him dead.

The body has been kept in the morgue for autopsy, he added.