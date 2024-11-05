Man hacked to death in Gopalganj

A man was hacked to death by unidentified criminals in Gopalganj's Kashiani upazila early today.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Kuddus Sheikh, 63, son of late Hasem Sheikh in the upazila's Rajpat Daskhinepara village, said Md Shofiuddin Khan, officer-in-charge of Kashiani Police Station.

Abdul was ambushed and attacked with sharp weapons when he was on his way home following fajr prayers at Dakshinpara Marcus Mosque. Locals rushed to the spot upon hearing screams and found him near a local pond around 5:30pm, said the victim's daughter, Nilufa Begum.

Locals said Abdul might have been murdered due to family-related disputes.

He was rushed to Gopalganj General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead on arrival. His body has been sent for an autopsy, OC Shofiuddin added.