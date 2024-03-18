Man hacked to death in capital

Crime & Justice
A man was hacked to death and another was injured in a clash in Dhaka's Mirpur area on Saturday.

The dead was identified as Md Faisal alias Russel, 25, son of Md Shahadat and resident of Mirpur Section-12.

The injured, identified as Rashed, was being treated at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Md Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.

Faisal's friend Sanaullah said there was an argument between Faisal and one Shaheen the day before the incident.

On Saturday afternoon, Faisal was strolling near Shaheen's house and singing while the latter's sister Tanjila was there.

Suddenly after iftar, around eight-10 people, led by Shaheen and Tanjila's husband Kalu, attacked Faisal and Rashed, leaving them injured.

The two were first rushed to a nearby clinic and then later transferred to the emergency unit of DMCH. Around 8:30pm, doctors declared Faisal dead.

The body was sent to the morgue for autopsy.

"We're trying to find the reason behind the murder," said Md Zahirul Islam, sub-inspector of Pallabi Police Station.

