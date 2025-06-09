Man hacked to death, brother injured over land dispute in Jashore

Police are trying to arrest the killer

A man was hacked to death and his older brother seriously injured, allegedly by their cousin over a land dispute in Jashore Sadar upazila this afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Moin Uddin, 45. His body has been kept at the Jashore General Hospital morgue. The injured, Jamir Uddin, 50, is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital's surgery ward.

The incident occurred around 5:30pm in the upazila's Dakatiya village, confirmed Noor-e-Alam Siddiquee, additional superintendent of police in Jashore.

Jamir's son Md Sagar said at that time his father and uncle had gotten into an argument with their cousin Ashik over a piece of land.

"During the altercation, Ashik began saying bad things about our family. When my father and uncle protested, Ashik suddenly attacked them with a sharp weapon, leaving both of them critically injured."

"Later, we rushed them to Jashore General Hospital, where doctors declared my uncle Moin dead. My father is still receiving treatment," he added.

Dr Bichitra Mallik of the hospital's emergency department said Moin Uddin had died before reaching the hospital. "It appears he died due to excessive bleeding."

"Police have visited the scene. Several teams are working to investigate the matter. Police are trying to arrest the killer," Addl SP Noor-e-Alam said.