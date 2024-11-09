Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Munshiganj
Sat Nov 9, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Nov 9, 2024 04:49 AM

Man hacked to death 'by brother'

Our Correspondent, Munshiganj
Sat Nov 9, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Nov 9, 2024 04:49 AM

A man was hacked to death allegedly by his younger brother in Sirajdikhan, Munshiganj yesterday.

Following the incident occurred at Char Pania village in Baluchar union, locals handed over the accused -- Harun Mia, 35 -- to police.

The deceased was identified as Md Hasan Mia, 42, who had been living in Kuwait for about 11 years, said locals.

Md Faruk Hossain, member of ward-3 of Baluchar union, said Harun killed Hasan in broad daylight.

Sirajdikhan Police Station OC Khandaker Hafizur Rahman said, "Harun has been arrested. The victim's wife is being interrogated. The reason behind the murder can be known after investigation."

