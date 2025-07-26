Man hacked to death in broad daylight in Mohammadpur

A 25-year-old man was hacked to death in broad daylight, allegedly by members of a rival gang in the capital's Mohammadpur area this afternoon.

The victim is Fazle Rabbi Sumon of Borhanuddin upazila of Bhola, said police.

Sumon worked at a local hardware store and had been living in the Pabna House Lane area of Mohammadpur.

Hafizur Rahman, inspector (investigation) of Mohammadpur Police Station, said the incident took place around 1:30pm in front of the gate of the Martyred Intellectuals' Memorial in Rayer Bazar.

He said Sumon had an ongoing enmity with a local gang and had been staying away from the area. He recently returned to Rayer Bazar. The members of the rival group reportedly spotted him this afternoon and attacked him with sharp weapons.

Critically injured, he was first taken to Shikder Medical College Hospital by his friends. He was later referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 3:30pm, said the police official.

His wife, Manjuma Akter, said that Sumon went to the Rayer Bazar Intellectuals' Graveyard area with some friends when a youth named Munna suddenly attacked him with a sharp weapon, leaving him critically injured. He also took away his mobile phone.

Md Faruk, in-charge of the DMCH police camp, said Sumon had stab wounds on his leg. The body was sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy.

Abdul Alim, inspector (operations) of Mohammadpur Police Station, said Sumon and Munna were known to each other and both had cases filed against them.

Inspector Hafizur further said police are trying to identify and arrest the attackers.