Man gunned down in Rangunia

The incident occurred as the victim was returning alone from his in-laws' home

A 34-year-old Marma man was fatally shot today in Sarafbhata Union of Rangunia upazila.

The incident occurred around 11:30am as Shibu Marma was returning alone from his in-laws' home in Raikhali.

Police and local sources said Shibu, son of Chingchala Marma and a resident of Borokholapara's Marma Palli, made a living selling lemons harvested from nearby hills.

He had visited his in-laws Thursday with his wife, and this morning set off home solo when the assailants opened fire on him.

South Rangunia Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sabbir Mohammad Selim stated that Shibu was hit by shotgun pellets and died instantly at the scene.

He said, "We received the alert around noon, recovered his body, and transported it to Chittagong Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

"A case has been filed and a drive is underway in an effort to track down those responsible."