Man given death penalty for killing wife, children

A Sylhet court yesterday sentenced a man to death on charge of killing his wife and two children in 2021

Moshiur Rahman Chowdhury, senior session judge of Sylhet, announced the verdict in presence of the convict Hifzur Rahman, 36, of Binnakandi village in Gowainghat upazila.

The convict was also fined Tk 30,000, said Public Prosecutor Nizam Uddin.

According to the case document, on June 2021, Hifzur hacked his wife Aleya Begum, son Mijan, 11, and daughter, Anisa, 5, with a machete in their sleep. Aleya's father Aiyub Ali filed a case with Gowainghat Police Station accusing unnamed persons and later police detained Hifzur.

Later, Hifzur made a confessional statement before the court under Section 164 of the Penal Code.

On February 28, 2022, Investigating Officer Omar Faruque filed a chargesheet accusing Hifzur.

The court announced the verdict yesterday after hearing 24 out of 31 witnesses testimonies in the case trial that started on July 7 last year.