Man gets life term for throwing acid on woman

A Faridpur court yesterday sentenced a man to life term imprisonment for throwing acid on a woman after she rejected his advances in 2019.

The convict is Sujan Kumar Hawlader, 30, of Beleshwar village under Madhukhali upazila.

Judge Shihabul Islam of Faridpur 2nd Additional District and Sessions Court handed down the verdict in the presence of the convict, said Sanwar Hossain, acting public prosecutor.

According to the prosecution, Sujan threw acid on the victim when she was cooking at home around 6:30pm on November 16, 2019.

Police arrested Sujan after the victim's brother in-law filed a case with Madhukhali Police Station.

