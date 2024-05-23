Man gets life term for throwing acid on woman

A Faridpur court today sentenced a man to life term imprisonment for throwing acid on a woman after she rejected his advances on November 16, 2019.

The convict is Sujan Kumar Howlader, 30, of Beleshwar village under Madhukhali upazila.

Judge Shihabul Islam of Faridpur 2nd Additional District and Sessions Court handed down the verdict in the presence of the convict, said Md Sanwar Hossain, acting public prosecutor of the court.

According to the prosecution, Sujan threw acid on the victim when she was cooking at home around 6:30pm on November 16, 2019.

Police arrested Sujan the same day after the victim's brother-in-law filed a case with Modhukhali Police Station.