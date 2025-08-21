Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Netrakona
Thu Aug 21, 2025 03:39 AM
Last update on: Thu Aug 21, 2025 03:58 AM

Man gets life term for raping 7-year-old girl

Photo: Star

A Netrakona court has sentenced a man to life term imprisonment for raping a seven-year-old girl.

Rahmat Ali, 55, from Maijhati village in Mohanganj upazila, was also fined Tk 50,000, in default of which he will have to serve two more years in prison, court sources said.

Judge AKM Emdadul Haque of the Netrakona Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal delivered the verdict on Tuesday in presence of the convict.

According to the prosecution, on May 4, 2012, the victim's mother filed a rape case with Mohanganj Police Station under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, 2000 (amended in 2003).

Rahmat Ali was the lone accused in the case.

On the day of the incident, Rahmat took the second-grader to a classroom in her school while she was standing in a corner of its playground. Then he raped her there.

