Man gets life term over rape

A Natore court yesterday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a woman after abduction in the district's Bagatipara in 2010.

Muhammad Abdur Rahim, judge of Natore Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal, handed down the sentence to Dulal Das, 36, of Chimnapur village in the upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 50,000.

According to the prosecution, the convict kidnapped the woman at night outside her house and raped her in a sugarcane field in the village on July 23, 2010.

The victim later filed a case against Dulal and one Nizam with Bagatipara Police Station.

Police pressed the charge sheet against the duo on September 26 that year.

The court also acquitted Nizam as the charge brought against him could not be proven.