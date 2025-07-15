Man gets life term for killing devotee in Ctg shrine

Court also fined him Tk 1 lakh, or 5 more months in jail if unpaid.

A Chattogram court today sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a case filed for the killing of a devotee during a clash over control of a Darbar Sharif (shrine) 28 years ago in Hathazari upazila.

The convict is Sheikh Taiyabullah Siddiqi.

Harun-or-Rashid, Judge of the 3rd Additional Chattogram District and Sessions Judge's Court, handed down the verdict after examining all the records and evidence, said the court's bench assistant, Md Abu Bakkar.

The court also fined him Tk 1 lakh, in default of which he will have to serve five months more in jail.

The court also sentenced another accused, Md Iqbal, to five years in jail and fined him Tk 50,000, in default of which he will have to serve two months more in jail.

Advocate Moinul Islam Sohel, the plaintiff's lawyer, said Taiyabullah Siddiqi was present during the pronouncement of the verdict. He was sent to jail as per the court's order.

As accused Iqbal is absconding, the court has issued a conviction warrant against him, said Advocate Moinul.

According to the prosecution, on March 1, 1997, devotees gathered at the "Astana-e-Pak Darbar-e-Musabia" in Farhadabad under Hathazari upazila on the occasion of the annual Urs.

The accused attempted to seize control of the Darbar along with his supporters. During the clash, a devotee named Ibrahim Hossain, who had come from Demra in Dhaka, was shot in the head and killed. At least seven people were injured by gunfire.

Following the incident, Shahin Shah Bhuiyan, the general secretary of the Urs Organizing Committee, filed a case with Hathazari Police Station.

After investigation, police submitted the charge sheet, and the court framed charges against the accused in March 2002.

Today, the court delivered its verdict after hearing testimony from 15 witnesses.