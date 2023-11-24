Man gets life term for killing child

A Narayanganj court yesterday sentenced a man to life term imprisonment in a case filed for the murder of a six-year-old child in Rupganj, Narayanganj.

Judge Nazmul Haque Shyamal of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal announced the verdict in the presence of the convict, Md Mithu Bhuiyan, 31, from Gandhorbopur area in the upazila.

He was also jailed for 10 and 7 years, and fined Tk 1.5 lakh in two other sections.

Mithu, a driver of a mini-truck, was slapped by his employer Mofazzol Hossain, said court police outpost Inspector Md Asaduzzaman, citing the case statement.

Following this, Mithu abducted the vehicle owner's son Siam, 6, and threw him into the river Shitalakkhya from Kanchan Bridge in Rupganj on September 13, 2018.

Mithu later gave a confessional statement before the court under section-164.

The court announced the verdict on the basis of testimonies of eight people including the complainant and investigating officer.